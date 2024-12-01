MetLife Investment Management LLC Sells 3,811 Shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL)

MetLife Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL – Free Report) by 4.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 78,990 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,811 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Ball were worth $5,364,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ball by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,418,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,065,000 after acquiring an additional 588,282 shares in the last quarter. Mirova US LLC increased its position in shares of Ball by 0.5% in the second quarter. Mirova US LLC now owns 2,495,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,780,000 after purchasing an additional 13,320 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Ball by 7.7% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,414,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,951,000 after purchasing an additional 171,924 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Ball by 6.1% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,720,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,864,000 after purchasing an additional 99,306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Ball by 458.6% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,018,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,139,000 after buying an additional 836,293 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.51% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Ball from $63.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley raised Ball from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $69.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Ball in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Ball from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Ball from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.75.

Ball Price Performance

BALL stock opened at $62.16 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $63.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.69, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.90. Ball Co. has a 12-month low of $54.06 and a 12-month high of $71.32.

Ball (NYSE:BALL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.04. Ball had a return on equity of 17.46% and a net margin of 34.05%. The company had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. Ball’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ball Co. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Ball Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Ball’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.03%.

Ball Profile

Ball Corporation supplies aluminum packaging products for the beverage, personal care, and household products industries in the United States, Brazil, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells aluminum beverage containers to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

