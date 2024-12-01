Morton Community Bank Acquires 200 Shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Morton Community Bank raised its holdings in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Free Report) by 0.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 21,483 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Morton Community Bank’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $2,846,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of PPG Industries during the second quarter worth $25,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of PPG Industries by 465.1% during the third quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 243 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new position in shares of PPG Industries during the third quarter worth $34,000. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new position in shares of PPG Industries during the second quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Hara Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of PPG Industries during the third quarter worth $40,000. 81.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PPG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. StockNews.com cut shares of PPG Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $138.00 to $136.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $155.00 price objective (down from $160.00) on shares of PPG Industries in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PPG Industries currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.93.

PPG Industries Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of PPG stock opened at $124.37 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $118.07 and a 1 year high of $151.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $126.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $127.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.71, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.26.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 16th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.15 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $4.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.66 billion. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 23.63% and a net margin of 8.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.07 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 8.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PPG Industries Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 12th. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is 43.11%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Anne M. Foulkes sold 1,985 shares of PPG Industries stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.80, for a total transaction of $249,713.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 13,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,692,513.20. The trade was a 12.86 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PPG Industries Company Profile

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; wood stains; paints, thermoplastics, pavement marking products, and other advanced technologies for pavement marking for government, commercial infrastructure, painting, and maintenance contractors; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

