Morton Community Bank Has $4.90 Million Position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCQ)

Morton Community Bank increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCQ – Free Report) by 3.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 250,234 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,988 shares during the quarter. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF comprises approximately 1.3% of Morton Community Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Morton Community Bank owned about 0.12% of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF worth $4,895,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BSCQ. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Prospera Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Unique Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of BSCQ stock opened at $19.45 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $19.05 and a fifty-two week high of $19.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $19.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.38.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 18th were given a dividend of $0.0681 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 18th.

The Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2026. The fund will unwind in December 2026 and return capitals and proceeds to investors.

