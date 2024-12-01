Morton Community Bank Trims Stake in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Morton Community Bank cut its position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 16,783 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 505 shares during the period. Eaton comprises about 1.5% of Morton Community Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Morton Community Bank’s holdings in Eaton were worth $5,563,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ETN. Breakwater Investment Management raised its holdings in shares of Eaton by 1,560.0% during the second quarter. Breakwater Investment Management now owns 83 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton during the second quarter worth $29,000. LGT Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Eaton in the second quarter valued at $33,000. West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Eaton in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, DT Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Eaton in the third quarter valued at $37,000. 82.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Eaton news, Director Gregory R. Page sold 4,000 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.30, for a total value of $1,341,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 51,422 shares in the company, valued at $17,241,796.60. The trade was a 7.22 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Dorothy C. Thompson acquired 2,205 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $300.30 per share, with a total value of $662,161.50. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately $662,161.50. This represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 66,981 shares of company stock valued at $24,100,317. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Stock Performance

Shares of ETN stock opened at $375.42 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $148.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.94, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.53. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $348.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $324.50. Eaton Co. plc has a 52 week low of $224.61 and a 52 week high of $379.99.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.80 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $6.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.37 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 15.32% and a return on equity of 21.97%. Eaton’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.47 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Eaton Co. plc will post 10.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Eaton Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 4th were issued a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 4th. Eaton’s payout ratio is 40.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ETN shares. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Eaton from $375.00 to $365.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Eaton from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and raised their target price for the company from $333.00 to $389.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Eaton in a research report on Friday, September 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $370.00 target price for the company. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Eaton from $365.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Eaton from $327.00 to $320.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $357.83.

Eaton Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company’s Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

