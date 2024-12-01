MSD Partners L.P. Cuts Stock Position in Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LTH)

MSD Partners L.P. trimmed its holdings in shares of Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LTH – Free Report) by 95.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,264 shares of the company’s stock after selling 219,743 shares during the period. Life Time Group comprises approximately 0.2% of MSD Partners L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. MSD Partners L.P.’s holdings in Life Time Group were worth $251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LTH. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in Life Time Group by 105.8% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 906 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in Life Time Group by 38.2% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 2,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Life Time Group by 345.5% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 2,280 shares during the last quarter. Dnca Finance bought a new position in Life Time Group during the second quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in Life Time Group by 268.2% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 3,650 shares during the period. 79.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LTH stock opened at $24.27 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.82. The stock has a market cap of $5.02 billion, a PE ratio of 35.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.89. Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $11.89 and a one year high of $27.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

Life Time Group ( NYSE:LTH Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.01). Life Time Group had a return on equity of 6.42% and a net margin of 5.67%. The company had revenue of $693.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $684.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LTH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Life Time Group in a report on Friday, November 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America raised their price target on Life Time Group from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Northland Securities boosted their price objective on Life Time Group from $28.50 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Life Time Group from $21.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Life Time Group from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.78.

In related news, CFO Erik Weaver sold 4,662 shares of Life Time Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.88, for a total value of $120,652.56. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 75,866 shares in the company, valued at $1,963,412.08. This trade represents a 5.79 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Parham Javaheri sold 168,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.57, for a total transaction of $4,127,760.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 243,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,993,556.66. The trade was a 40.78 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Life Time Group Holdings, Inc provides health, fitness, and wellness experiences to a community of individual members in the United States and Canada. It primarily engages in designing, building, and operating of sports and athletic, professional fitness, family recreation, and spa centers in a resort-like environment, principally in suburban and urban locations of metropolitan areas.

