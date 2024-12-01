National Bank Holdings Co. (NYSE:NBHC) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

National Bank Holdings Co. (NYSE:NBHC – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 755,400 shares, a drop of 16.8% from the October 31st total of 908,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 204,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.7 days.

National Bank Price Performance

National Bank stock opened at $47.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of 14.78 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.63. National Bank has a 12 month low of $32.13 and a 12 month high of $51.76.

National Bank (NYSE:NBHC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.10. National Bank had a net margin of 20.52% and a return on equity of 9.93%. The firm had revenue of $156.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.32 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that National Bank will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

National Bank Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. This is an increase from National Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. National Bank’s payout ratio is 34.67%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on NBHC shares. Hovde Group downgraded National Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, November 18th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on National Bank from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of National Bank from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of National Bank from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at National Bank

In other news, insider Richard U. Jr. Newfield sold 19,259 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.81, for a total value of $959,290.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 143,210 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,133,290.10. This represents a 11.85 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Valerie D. Kramer sold 1,275 shares of National Bank stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.62, for a total transaction of $63,265.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,652 shares in the company, valued at $528,552.24. This represents a 10.69 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,181 shares of company stock worth $1,230,667 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of National Bank by 743.6% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 200,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,211,000 after acquiring an additional 176,375 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in National Bank by 9.4% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,950,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $76,152,000 after purchasing an additional 167,711 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of National Bank by 99.2% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 29,816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,164,000 after buying an additional 14,850 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in National Bank by 12,407.1% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,824,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,263,000 after acquiring an additional 1,810,321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in National Bank by 36.1% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 786,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,095,000 after acquiring an additional 208,303 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.65% of the company’s stock.

National Bank Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

National Bank Holdings Corporation operates as the bank holding company for NBH Bank that provides various banking products and financial services to commercial, business, and consumer clients in the United States. It offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and other deposit accounts, including fixed-rate and fixed maturity time deposits.

