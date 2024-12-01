NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG) Reaches New 52-Week High – Still a Buy?

NatWest Group plc (NYSE:NWG – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $10.35 and last traded at $10.35, with a volume of 613680 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.03.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NWG. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised NatWest Group from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Kepler Capital Markets started coverage on shares of NatWest Group in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of NatWest Group from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of NatWest Group in a research report on Friday, October 4th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.83 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.97.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC boosted its position in NatWest Group by 285.3% in the third quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 2,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 2,083 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in shares of NatWest Group by 121.3% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,499 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NatWest Group by 45.7% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,259 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its position in NatWest Group by 134.5% during the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in NatWest Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. 1.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Private Banking, and Commercial & Institutional segments.

