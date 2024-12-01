NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT) Shares Acquired by Martingale Asset Management L P

Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its holdings in NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT – Free Report) by 390.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 84,337 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 67,125 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P owned 0.12% of NetScout Systems worth $1,834,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of NetScout Systems by 32.1% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,964 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in NetScout Systems by 5.7% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 36,726 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $799,000 after buying an additional 1,995 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NetScout Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,110,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NetScout Systems by 28.4% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 163,272 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,551,000 after acquiring an additional 36,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NetScout Systems by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,165,443 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,348,000 after acquiring an additional 108,258 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.64% of the company’s stock.

NTCT opened at $21.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.68. The company has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.60 and a beta of 0.58. NetScout Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $17.10 and a one year high of $24.42. The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.19.

In other NetScout Systems news, COO Michael Szabados sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.32, for a total value of $138,580.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 42,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $905,865.48. This represents a 13.27 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 3.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NetScout Systems, Inc provides service assurance and cybersecurity solutions for protect digital business services against disruptions in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers nGeniusONE management software that enables customers to predict, preempt, and resolve network and service delivery problems, as well as facilitate the optimization and capacity planning of their network infrastructures; and specialized platforms and analytic modules that enable its customers to analyze and troubleshoot traffic in radio access and Wi-Fi networks.

