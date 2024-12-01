New Tripoli Bancorp, Inc. to Issue Dividend of $20.00 (OTC:NTBP)

New Tripoli Bancorp, Inc. (OTC:NTBP – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, November 5th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of 20.00 per share on Friday, December 13th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 3rd.

New Tripoli Bancorp Price Performance

OTC:NTBP opened at $850.00 on Friday. New Tripoli Bancorp has a 52 week low of $835.80 and a 52 week high of $1,349.97. The business’s 50 day moving average is $850.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $899.68.

About New Tripoli Bancorp

New Tripoli Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for New Tripoli Bank that provides personal and business banking products and services. The company offers checking and savings, individual retirement, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; personal, home, auto, recreational vehicle, term, commercial mortgage, and interest-only demand loans, as well as commercial credit lines and debit and credit cards.

