New Tripoli Bancorp, Inc. to Issue Dividend of $20.00 (OTC:NTBP)

New Tripoli Bancorp, Inc. (OTC:NTBP – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, November 5th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of 20.00 per share on Friday, December 13th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 3rd.
New Tripoli Bancorp Price Performance
OTC:NTBP opened at $850.00 on Friday. New Tripoli Bancorp has a 52 week low of $835.80 and a 52 week high of $1,349.97. The business’s 50 day moving average is $850.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $899.68.
About New Tripoli Bancorp
