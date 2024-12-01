Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) Stock Position Lifted by ARGA Investment Management LP

ARGA Investment Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL – Free Report) by 24.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 852,506 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 164,799 shares during the period. ARGA Investment Management LP’s holdings in Newell Brands were worth $6,547,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NWL. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new position in Newell Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in Newell Brands during the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. Quarry LP boosted its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 104.4% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 7,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 4,056 shares in the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Newell Brands in the 2nd quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Newell Brands in the 3rd quarter worth $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.50% of the company’s stock.

Newell Brands stock opened at $9.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.99. Newell Brands Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.39 and a 12 month high of $9.72. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.59.

Newell Brands ( NASDAQ:NWL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16. Newell Brands had a positive return on equity of 10.22% and a negative net margin of 3.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Newell Brands Inc. will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently -46.67%.

In other news, insider Bradford R. Turner sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.96, for a total transaction of $179,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 230,254 shares in the company, valued at $2,063,075.84. This represents a 7.99 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NWL. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Newell Brands from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Barclays raised shares of Newell Brands from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Newell Brands from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Newell Brands from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Newell Brands from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Newell Brands presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.10.

Newell Brands Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and distribution of consumer and commercial products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Home and Commercial Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment provides commercial cleaning and maintenance solution products under the Rubbermaid, Rubbermaid Commercial Products, Mapa, and Spontex brands; closet and garage organization products; hygiene systems and material handling solutions; household products, such as kitchen appliances under the Crockpot, Mr.

