Nissan Motor (OTCMKTS:NSANY) Cut to Neutral at Nomura

Nomura cut shares of Nissan Motor (OTCMKTS:NSANY – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports.

Separately, Bank of America downgraded shares of Nissan Motor from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th.

Shares of OTCMKTS NSANY opened at $4.84 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.56. Nissan Motor has a 1 year low of $4.75 and a 1 year high of $8.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.08.

Nissan Motor Co, Ltd. manufactures and sells vehicles and automotive parts worldwide. It sells vehicles under the Nissan and Infiniti brands. The company offers vehicle and vehicle parts; engines, manual transmissions, and multiplier/reducer units; automotive parts; axles; and other related components.

