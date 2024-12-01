Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Wednesday.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Nordstrom from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. TD Cowen upped their price target on Nordstrom from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Nordstrom from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Nordstrom from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of Nordstrom from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.29.

Nordstrom Price Performance

JWN stock opened at $22.71 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $22.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.47 and a beta of 2.59. Nordstrom has a 12-month low of $15.08 and a 12-month high of $24.99.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 26th. The specialty retailer reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.34 billion. Nordstrom had a negative return on equity of 18.04% and a negative net margin of 1.57%. The business’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Nordstrom will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Nordstrom Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 3rd. Nordstrom’s payout ratio is 48.41%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Alexis Depree sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.20, for a total transaction of $464,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 169,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,928,479.20. This trade represents a 10.56 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 5.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nordstrom

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of JWN. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 355.9% in the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,272 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 993 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Nordstrom by 101.8% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,491 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new stake in Nordstrom in the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Nordstrom by 10,045.8% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,435 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,411 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Nordstrom during the 2nd quarter valued at $71,000. Institutional investors own 88.73% of the company’s stock.

About Nordstrom

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, beauty, accessories, and home goods for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand-name and private-label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded stores and online at Nordstrom.com; Nordstrom.ca; Nordstrom stores; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstrom Locals; ASOS; Nordstromrack.com; mobile application; and clearance stores under the Last Chance name.

