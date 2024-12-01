Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. Buys 4,100 Shares of Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY)

Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY – Free Report) by 141.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares during the quarter. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P.’s holdings in Chewy were worth $205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Chewy during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chewy by 183.6% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 905 shares in the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Chewy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Chewy during the second quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Planning Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in Chewy in the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Institutional investors own 93.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Chewy alerts:

Chewy Stock Performance

Chewy stock opened at $33.41 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $13.97 billion, a PE ratio of 40.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.06. Chewy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.69 and a fifty-two week high of $39.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.67.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Chewy ( NYSE:CHWY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.02. Chewy had a return on equity of 21.00% and a net margin of 3.20%. The company had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.86 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Chewy, Inc. will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CHWY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded Chewy from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Chewy from $22.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Chewy from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Chewy in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Chewy in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.35.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Chewy

Insider Buying and Selling at Chewy

In other news, major shareholder Argos Holdings Gp Llc sold 1,250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.40, for a total transaction of $36,750,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

About Chewy

(Free Report)

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. It provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its retail websites and mobile applications.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHWY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chewy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chewy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.