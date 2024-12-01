Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. Lowers Stock Position in Docebo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCBO)

Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. cut its stake in shares of Docebo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCBO – Free Report) by 13.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,043 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,237 shares during the quarter. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P.’s holdings in Docebo were worth $355,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Plato Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Docebo in the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Riverwater Partners LLC bought a new position in Docebo in the 3rd quarter worth $200,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Docebo in the 2nd quarter worth $189,000. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Docebo during the third quarter valued at about $221,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Docebo in the second quarter valued at about $264,000. Institutional investors own 53.17% of the company’s stock.

DCBO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Atb Cap Markets cut Docebo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Docebo from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Docebo from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of Docebo from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on Docebo from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Docebo has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.36.

NASDAQ:DCBO opened at $49.87 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 85.98 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a 50-day moving average of $46.62 and a 200 day moving average of $41.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Docebo Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.81 and a 1-year high of $56.41.

Docebo Inc operates as a learning management software company that provides artificial intelligence (AI)-powered learning platform in North America and internationally. It offers Learning Management System (LMS) to train internal and external workforces, partners, and customers. The company's cloud platform consists of a learning suite, which includes Docebo Learn LMS, a cloud-based learning platform that allows learning administrators to deliver personalized learning; Docebo Shape, an AI-based learning content creation tool, which enables learning administrators to turn internal and external resources into engaging, multilingual, and microlearning content to share across the business; Docebo Content that allows off-the-shelf learning content by partnering content specialist; Docebo Learning Impact, a learning measurement tool that enables administrators to prove and improve training programs; Docebo Learn Data, which gives a comprehensive view on learning data to business results; Docebo Connect that connects Docebo to custom tech stack and making integrations; and Docebo Flow that allows businesses to directly inject learning into the flow of work.

