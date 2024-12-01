Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. Sells 14,346 Shares of Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (NYSE:LSPD)

Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. lessened its holdings in Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (NYSE:LSPD – Free Report) by 25.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 42,183 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,346 shares during the quarter. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P.’s holdings in Lightspeed Commerce were worth $696,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in Lightspeed Commerce by 102.8% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 6,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 3,482 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Lightspeed Commerce in the 2nd quarter valued at $181,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Lightspeed Commerce in the 3rd quarter valued at $225,000. Algert Global LLC bought a new position in Lightspeed Commerce during the 3rd quarter valued at $448,000. Finally, Addenda Capital Inc. lifted its stake in Lightspeed Commerce by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 44,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,000 after acquiring an additional 4,196 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.68% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on LSPD shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Lightspeed Commerce from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Lightspeed Commerce in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Lightspeed Commerce from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Lightspeed Commerce from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price target on Lightspeed Commerce from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.88.

Shares of Lightspeed Commerce stock opened at $18.80 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.37 and a 200 day moving average of $14.58. Lightspeed Commerce Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.01 and a 12 month high of $21.71. The firm has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a PE ratio of -21.12 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a current ratio of 6.08, a quick ratio of 5.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Lightspeed Commerce (NYSE:LSPD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $277.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $273.90 million. Lightspeed Commerce had a negative return on equity of 0.10% and a negative net margin of 13.56%. On average, research analysts expect that Lightspeed Commerce Inc. will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lightspeed Commerce Inc engages in sale of cloud-based software subscriptions and payments solutions for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in North America, Europe, the United Kingdom, Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. Its Software as a Service platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

