Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. Trims Stock Holdings in Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM)

Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. lessened its position in Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM – Free Report) (TSE:FVI) by 45.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 95,842 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 80,309 shares during the period. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P.’s holdings in Fortuna Silver Mines were worth $446,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in Fortuna Silver Mines in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Fortuna Silver Mines during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Fortuna Silver Mines in the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Choreo LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines during the second quarter worth approximately $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.80% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Scotiabank lifted their price target on Fortuna Silver Mines from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th.

Fortuna Silver Mines stock opened at $4.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.94. Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.63 and a twelve month high of $6.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.93. The firm has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 59.75 and a beta of 1.58.

Fortuna Mining Corp. engages in the precious and base metal mining in Argentina, Burkina Faso, Mexico, Peru, and Côte d’Ivoire. It operates through Mansfield, Sanu, Sango, Cuzcatlan, Bateas, and Corporate segments. The company primarily explores for silver, lead, zinc, and gold. Its flagship project is the Séguéla gold mine, which consists of approximately 62,000 hectares and is located in the Worodougou Region of the Woroba District, Côte d’Ivoire.

