Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NXJ) Short Interest Down 17.4% in November

Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NXJ – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,800 shares, a decline of 17.4% from the October 31st total of 28,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 103,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund Stock Up 1.1 %

NYSE:NXJ opened at $12.62 on Friday. Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 52 week low of $11.45 and a 52 week high of $13.13. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.48.

Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0785 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.46%.

Insider Transactions at Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund

In other Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 5,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.54, for a total transaction of $67,716.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,934,954 shares in the company, valued at $74,424,323.16. This trade represents a 0.09 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders sold a total of 240,713 shares of company stock worth $2,984,002 over the last quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV bought a new position in shares of Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund in the third quarter worth $230,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $134,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund by 1,204.5% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 5,071 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $529,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 199,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,431,000 after acquiring an additional 14,093 shares in the last quarter.

Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of New Jersey. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments that are, exempt from regular federal and New Jersey income taxes that are rated Baa or BBB or better.

