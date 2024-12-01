Obsidian Energy (OTCMKTS:OBELF) & Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:EXE) Head-To-Head Analysis

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:EXE – Get Free Report) and Obsidian Energy (OTCMKTS:OBELF – Get Free Report) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Chesapeake Energy and Obsidian Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Chesapeake Energy 0 3 4 1 2.75 Obsidian Energy 0 0 0 0 0.00

Chesapeake Energy presently has a consensus price target of $101.71, suggesting a potential upside of 2.78%. Given Chesapeake Energy’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Chesapeake Energy is more favorable than Obsidian Energy.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Chesapeake Energy $8.72 billion 2.62 $2.42 billion $1.62 61.09 Obsidian Energy $220.00 million 2.11 -$576.07 million $4.17 1.38

This table compares Chesapeake Energy and Obsidian Energy”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Chesapeake Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Obsidian Energy. Obsidian Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Chesapeake Energy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

97.9% of Chesapeake Energy shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Obsidian Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 58.0% of Chesapeake Energy shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Chesapeake Energy and Obsidian Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Chesapeake Energy 6.07% 2.74% 2.08% Obsidian Energy 99.13% 78.07% 35.32%

Risk and Volatility

Chesapeake Energy has a beta of 0.46, meaning that its share price is 54% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Obsidian Energy has a beta of 2.47, meaning that its share price is 147% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Chesapeake Energy beats Obsidian Energy on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Chesapeake Energy

Expand Energy Corporation is an independent natural gas producer principally in the United States. Expand Energy Corporation, formerly known as Chesapeake Energy Corporation, is based in OKLAHOMA CITY.

About Obsidian Energy

Obsidian Energy Ltd. is an exploration and production company. The firm engages in exploring, developing, and holds interests in oil and natural gas properties and related production infrastructure in the Western Canada Sedimentary Basin directly and through investments in securities of subsidiaries holding such interests. Its property portfolio includes Cardium, Viking, and Peace River. The company was founded on December 27, 1979 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

