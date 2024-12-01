Ondas Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ONDS) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Ondas Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ONDS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,780,000 shares, a decline of 20.9% from the October 31st total of 2,250,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 394,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.5 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Northland Securities dropped their price target on Ondas from $2.00 to $1.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 16th.

Get Ondas alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on ONDS

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ondas

Ondas Trading Up 13.5 %

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ONDS. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ondas by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,085,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,023,000 after buying an additional 196,568 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Effects LLC increased its stake in Ondas by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Effects LLC now owns 156,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 14,000 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ondas by 17.2% in the second quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 300,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 44,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Ondas by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 622,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 70,502 shares during the last quarter. 37.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Ondas stock traded up $0.12 on Friday, hitting $0.98. The stock had a trading volume of 16,927,165 shares, compared to its average volume of 508,402. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.81 and a 200 day moving average of $0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.06 million, a P/E ratio of -1.37 and a beta of 2.47. Ondas has a twelve month low of $0.54 and a twelve month high of $1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.43.

Ondas (NASDAQ:ONDS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 million. Ondas had a negative net margin of 544.24% and a negative return on equity of 183.49%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.15) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Ondas will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ondas Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ondas Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides private wireless, drone, and automated data solutions. It operates in two segments, Ondas Networks and Ondas Autonomous Systems. The company designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports FullMAX, a software defined radio (SDR) platform for wide-area broadband networks.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ondas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ondas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.