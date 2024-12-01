One Stop Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSS) Short Interest Update

One Stop Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSS – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,300 shares, a decline of 25.3% from the October 31st total of 24,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 99,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On One Stop Systems

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OSS. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in One Stop Systems in the second quarter worth $61,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in One Stop Systems by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 698,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,276,000 after acquiring an additional 13,036 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its stake in One Stop Systems by 24.3% in the 3rd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 82,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 16,093 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in One Stop Systems by 15.7% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 61,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 8,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in One Stop Systems by 120.0% during the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 33,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 18,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 32.67% of the company’s stock.

One Stop Systems Stock Performance

NASDAQ:OSS traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 57,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,098. The firm has a market cap of $50.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.74 and a beta of 1.28. One Stop Systems has a 12 month low of $1.79 and a 12 month high of $4.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.38 and a 200-day moving average of $2.31.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Alliance Global Partners raised shares of One Stop Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $3.25 to $4.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th.

One Stop Systems Company Profile

One Stop Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of high-performance compute, high speed storage hardware and software, switch fabrics, and systems for edge deployments in the United States and internationally. The company's systems are built using the central processing unit, graphical processing unit, high-speed switch fabrics, and flash storage technologies.

