Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Sold by Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC

Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC cut its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 34.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 500 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 261 shares during the period. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $85,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Erste Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in shares of Oracle in the third quarter valued at $37,594,000. Plotkin Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 3rd quarter worth $1,444,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Oracle by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,099 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $869,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Oracle by 24.3% during the third quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 1,714 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. Finally, L.M. Kohn & Company lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 3.0% during the third quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company now owns 18,091 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $3,083,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. 42.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Oracle Stock Performance

ORCL stock opened at $184.84 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $512.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $177.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $151.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68. Oracle Co. has a 12 month low of $99.26 and a 12 month high of $196.04.

Oracle Announces Dividend

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.06. Oracle had a net margin of 20.40% and a return on equity of 171.38%. The firm had revenue of $13.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share. Oracle’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 10th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 10th. Oracle’s payout ratio is 41.24%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Maria Smith sold 6,320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $1,042,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,076,685. This trade represents a 12.84 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 42.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. JMP Securities lifted their price target on Oracle from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Oracle in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Oracle from $140.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on shares of Oracle from $201.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Oracle from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Oracle presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.52.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

