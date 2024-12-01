Ørsted A/S (OTCMKTS:DOGEF) Short Interest Up 38.1% in November

Ørsted A/S (OTCMKTS:DOGEF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,860,400 shares, a growth of 38.1% from the October 31st total of 2,071,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,787.8 days.
DOGEF traded down $1.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $54.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 96 shares, compared to its average volume of 783. Ørsted A/S has a 1 year low of $46.99 and a 1 year high of $69.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $60.16 and its 200-day moving average is $59.32.
