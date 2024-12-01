Ørsted A/S (OTCMKTS:DOGEF) Short Interest Up 38.1% in November

Ørsted A/S (OTCMKTS:DOGEF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,860,400 shares, a growth of 38.1% from the October 31st total of 2,071,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,787.8 days.

Ørsted A/S Price Performance

DOGEF traded down $1.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $54.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 96 shares, compared to its average volume of 783. Ørsted A/S has a 1 year low of $46.99 and a 1 year high of $69.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $60.16 and its 200-day moving average is $59.32.

About Ørsted A/S

Ørsted A/S, together with its subsidiaries, develops, constructs, owns, and operates offshore and onshore wind farms, solar farms, energy storage facilities, renewable hydrogen and green fuels facilities, and bioenergy plants. It operates through Offshore, Onshore, and Bioenergy & Other segments.

