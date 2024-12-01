Paradigm Capital Management LLC NV Purchases New Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Paradigm Capital Management LLC NV acquired a new position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 57,726 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,270,000. AT&T accounts for approximately 1.2% of Paradigm Capital Management LLC NV’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 81,076,641 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,549,375,000 after purchasing an additional 5,592,123 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in AT&T by 1.9% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 60,986,064 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,341,693,000 after buying an additional 1,149,688 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in AT&T by 2.7% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 60,109,127 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,148,689,000 after buying an additional 1,569,374 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in AT&T by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 51,558,884 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $985,307,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007,228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 30,092,610 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $575,070,000 after acquiring an additional 315,580 shares during the period. 57.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AT&T alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on T. Citigroup raised their price objective on AT&T from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays raised their price target on shares of AT&T from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of AT&T to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Tigress Financial raised their target price on shares of AT&T from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on AT&T from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.53.

AT&T Stock Performance

Shares of T opened at $23.16 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $22.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market cap of $166.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.59. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $15.94 and a one year high of $23.38.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The technology company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.03. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.97% and a net margin of 7.42%. The firm had revenue of $30.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. AT&T’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 10th were paid a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 10th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.79%. AT&T’s payout ratio is currently 90.24%.

AT&T Company Profile

(Free Report)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.