PDT Partners LLC Acquires 8,367 Shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKWD)

PDT Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKWD – Free Report) by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 68,957 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,367 shares during the quarter. PDT Partners LLC’s holdings in Skyward Specialty Insurance Group were worth $2,809,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group by 27.7% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 1,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC increased its position in Skyward Specialty Insurance Group by 0.8% during the third quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 38,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,549,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new stake in shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group in the third quarter valued at $41,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 336,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,721,000 after acquiring an additional 1,032 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095 shares during the period. 94.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SKWD. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group in a research report on Monday, August 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.89.

Shares of SKWD opened at $54.11 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of 16.50, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $46.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.67. Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.40 and a fifty-two week high of $54.86.

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SKWD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.06. Skyward Specialty Insurance Group had a return on equity of 16.39% and a net margin of 12.24%. The company had revenue of $300.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $292.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc. will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, underwrites commercial property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It offers general liability, excess liability, professional liability, commercial auto, group accident and health, property, surety, and workers' compensation insurance products.

