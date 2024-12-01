PDT Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 35,000 Astera Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALAB)

PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Astera Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALAB – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 35,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,834,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fred Alger Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Astera Labs by 1,361.0% in the third quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 2,821,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,840,000 after acquiring an additional 2,628,765 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Astera Labs in the first quarter valued at approximately $127,268,000. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP bought a new position in Astera Labs in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,049,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Astera Labs by 15,477.8% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 879,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,054,000 after buying an additional 873,412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spyglass Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Astera Labs during the 3rd quarter worth $38,565,000.

Get Astera Labs alerts:

Astera Labs Stock Up 3.7 %

Shares of Astera Labs stock opened at $103.25 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.00. Astera Labs, Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.22 and a 12 month high of $113.85.

Insider Buying and Selling at Astera Labs

Astera Labs ( NASDAQ:ALAB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.06. Astera Labs had a negative return on equity of 15.57% and a negative net margin of 30.69%. The business had revenue of $113.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.50 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Astera Labs, Inc. will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Astera Labs news, insider Sanjay Gajendra sold 76,701 shares of Astera Labs stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.32, for a total value of $3,476,089.32. Following the sale, the insider now owns 855,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,748,600. This trade represents a 8.23 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Philip Mazzara sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.74, for a total value of $1,518,500.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 300,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,256,257.36. This represents a 7.68 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,897,820 shares of company stock valued at $168,252,298.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ALAB shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Astera Labs in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Astera Labs from $98.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Astera Labs from $70.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Astera Labs from $60.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of Astera Labs from $75.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.67.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Astera Labs

Astera Labs Company Profile

(Free Report)

Astera Labs, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductor-based connectivity solutions for cloud and AI infrastructure. Its Intelligent Connectivity Platform is comprised of a portfolio of data, network, and memory connectivity products, which are built on a unifying software-defined architecture that enables customers to deploy and operate high performance cloud and AI infrastructure at scale.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Astera Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Astera Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.