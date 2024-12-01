PDT Partners LLC Grows Position in WK Kellogg Co (NYSE:KLG)

PDT Partners LLC raised its position in WK Kellogg Co (NYSE:KLG – Free Report) by 65.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 135,396 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 53,603 shares during the quarter. PDT Partners LLC owned approximately 0.16% of WK Kellogg worth $2,317,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KLG. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of WK Kellogg by 12,352.1% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,516,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,946,000 after buying an additional 1,504,239 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of WK Kellogg by 579.1% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,403,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,197,133 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of WK Kellogg by 7.7% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,112,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,036,000 after purchasing an additional 79,808 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of WK Kellogg by 9.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 904,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,891,000 after purchasing an additional 77,262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in WK Kellogg by 64.4% in the 2nd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 873,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,370,000 after buying an additional 341,939 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.74% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at WK Kellogg

In other WK Kellogg news, Director G Zachary Gund purchased 65,000 shares of WK Kellogg stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.76 per share, with a total value of $1,154,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 195,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,463,200. This trade represents a 50.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

WK Kellogg Stock Performance

Shares of KLG opened at $20.80 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion and a PE ratio of 26.67. WK Kellogg Co has a 52-week low of $10.99 and a 52-week high of $24.63. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49.

WK Kellogg (NYSE:KLG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $689.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $674.10 million. WK Kellogg had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 33.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that WK Kellogg Co will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WK Kellogg Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. WK Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.05%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on KLG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of WK Kellogg from $22.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of WK Kellogg from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, WK Kellogg has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.88.

About WK Kellogg

WK Kellogg Co operates as a food company in the United States, Canada, and the Caribbean. It manufactures, markets, and distributes ready-to-eat cereal products primarily under the Frosted Flakes, Special K, Froot Loops, Raisin Bran, Frosted Mini-Wheats, and Kashi brands. The company was formerly known as North America Cereal Co and changed its name to WK Kellogg Co in March 2023.

