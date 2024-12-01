PDT Partners LLC Has $1.92 Million Stock Holdings in Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG)

PDT Partners LLC decreased its stake in Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG – Free Report) by 34.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,219 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,763 shares during the quarter. PDT Partners LLC’s holdings in Warner Music Group were worth $1,916,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Warner Music Group by 74.5% in the second quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 953 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 407 shares during the period. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Warner Music Group by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $607,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period. Capital City Trust Co. FL boosted its stake in Warner Music Group by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 10,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the period. Sage Rhino Capital LLC grew its position in Warner Music Group by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 17,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Warner Music Group by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 20,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $649,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.88% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on WMG shares. Tigress Financial decreased their target price on Warner Music Group from $52.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective (down from $33.00) on shares of Warner Music Group in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Citigroup upped their target price on Warner Music Group from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Macquarie restated a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Warner Music Group in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Warner Music Group from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Warner Music Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.67.

Warner Music Group Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:WMG opened at $32.52 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.85 billion, a PE ratio of 39.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.37. Warner Music Group Corp. has a 1 year low of $27.06 and a 1 year high of $38.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $31.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.63.

Warner Music Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 19th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. Warner Music Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.75%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Max Lousada sold 135,324 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.17, for a total transaction of $3,812,077.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,725,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,790,405.88. This represents a 4.73 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 628,205 shares of company stock valued at $17,628,757. Insiders own 73.35% of the company’s stock.

Warner Music Group Company Profile

Warner Music Group Corp. operates as a music entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through Recorded Music and Music Publishing segments. The Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists, as well as related marketing, promotion, distribution, sale, and licensing of music created by such recording artists; markets its music catalog through compilations and reissuances of previously released music and video titles, as well as previously unreleased materials; and conducts its operation primarily through a collection of record labels, such as Warner Records and Atlantic Records, as well as Asylum, Big Beat, Canvasback, East West, Erato, FFRR, Fueled by Ramen, Nonesuch, Parlophone, Reprise, Roadrunner, Sire, Spinnin’ Records, Warner Classics, and Warner Music Nashville.

