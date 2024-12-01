PDT Partners LLC Has $2.49 Million Stock Position in Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR)

PDT Partners LLC lessened its holdings in Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Free Report) by 32.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 50,278 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 24,306 shares during the quarter. PDT Partners LLC’s holdings in Matador Resources were worth $2,485,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MTDR. Denver PWM LLC bought a new position in Matador Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 329.0% during the third quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 828 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP lifted its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 47.5% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 779 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 191.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 709 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its position in Matador Resources by 154.8% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,060 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.98% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Bryan A. Erman bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $50.35 per share, with a total value of $50,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $138,462.50. This trade represents a 57.14 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joseph Wm Foran purchased 2,500 shares of Matador Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $49.97 per share, with a total value of $124,925.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 40,251 shares in the company, valued at $2,011,342.47. This trade represents a 6.62 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 11,105 shares of company stock valued at $562,306 over the last ninety days. 6.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Financial cut their price target on Matador Resources from $86.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Matador Resources from $85.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Matador Resources from $89.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Matador Resources from $76.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Matador Resources in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.92.

Matador Resources Stock Performance

Shares of Matador Resources stock opened at $60.01 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.95 and a beta of 3.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $54.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.70. Matador Resources has a 1-year low of $47.15 and a 1-year high of $71.08.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The energy company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.11. Matador Resources had a return on equity of 20.01% and a net margin of 27.45%. The business had revenue of $770.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $836.69 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Matador Resources will post 7.5 EPS for the current year.

Matador Resources Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. This is an increase from Matador Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Matador Resources’s payout ratio is presently 13.25%.

Matador Resources Company Profile

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

