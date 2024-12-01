PEAK6 Investments LLC Sells 21,811 Shares of FirstCash Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS)

PEAK6 Investments LLC lessened its position in FirstCash Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS – Free Report) by 42.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,005 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,811 shares during the period. PEAK6 Investments LLC owned about 0.07% of FirstCash worth $3,445,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new stake in FirstCash in the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FirstCash by 157.5% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 569 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in FirstCash by 28.9% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP boosted its stake in FirstCash by 511.1% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of FirstCash by 220.3% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.30% of the company’s stock.

FirstCash Stock Performance

Shares of FCFS opened at $108.86 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.16 and a beta of 0.64. FirstCash Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.62 and a 12 month high of $133.64. The company has a current ratio of 4.31, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $109.79 and a 200 day moving average of $111.89.

FirstCash Dividend Announcement

FirstCash ( NASDAQ:FCFS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.05. FirstCash had a net margin of 7.29% and a return on equity of 14.97%. The business had revenue of $837.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $843.94 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that FirstCash Holdings, Inc. will post 6.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th were given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 15th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. FirstCash’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.15%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on FCFS. Stephens assumed coverage on FirstCash in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $137.00 price objective on the stock. TD Cowen lowered their price target on shares of FirstCash from $134.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 28th.

Insider Activity at FirstCash

In other FirstCash news, Director Douglas Richard Rippel sold 3,374 shares of FirstCash stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.94, for a total transaction of $404,677.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,731,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $567,540,367.86. The trade was a 0.07 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO R Douglas Orr sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.68, for a total transaction of $211,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 88,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,375,401.20. This trade represents a 2.20 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,974 shares of company stock valued at $688,080. Corporate insiders own 14.77% of the company’s stock.

FirstCash Company Profile

FirstCash Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates retail pawn stores in the United States, Mexico, and rest of Latin America. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Pawn, Latin America Pawn, and Retail POS Payment Solutions segments. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including jewelry, electronics, tools, appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and retails merchandise acquired through collateral forfeitures on forfeited pawn loans and over-the-counter purchases of merchandise directly from customers.

