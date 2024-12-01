Pinstripes (NYSE:PNST) Price Target Cut to $2.00 by Analysts at Oppenheimer

Pinstripes (NYSE:PNST – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Oppenheimer from $5.00 to $2.00 in a research note released on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, BTIG Research lowered their target price on Pinstripes from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday.

Pinstripes Stock Performance

PNST stock opened at $0.80 on Wednesday. Pinstripes has a 1-year low of $0.56 and a 1-year high of $16.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.77.

Pinstripes (NYSE:PNST – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $30.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.45 million. Equities analysts predict that Pinstripes will post -0.65 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Pinstripes

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Pinstripes during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,714,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Pinstripes during the 3rd quarter valued at $240,000. Lakewood Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pinstripes during the 2nd quarter valued at $246,000. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. purchased a new stake in Pinstripes during the 2nd quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, Horizon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pinstripes during the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.79% of the company’s stock.

About Pinstripes

Pinstripes Holdings Inc operates a dining and entertainment concept restaurants. The company provides Italian-American food and beverage menu with bowling, bocce, and event space. It also offers private event options and catering services. The company is based in Northbrook, Illinois.

