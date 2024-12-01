Pinstripes (NYSE:PNST) Price Target Cut to $2.00 by Analysts at Oppenheimer

Pinstripes (NYSE:PNST – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Oppenheimer from $5.00 to $2.00 in a research note released on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.
Separately, BTIG Research lowered their target price on Pinstripes from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday.
Pinstripes (NYSE:PNST – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $30.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.45 million. Equities analysts predict that Pinstripes will post -0.65 EPS for the current year.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Pinstripes during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,714,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Pinstripes during the 3rd quarter valued at $240,000. Lakewood Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pinstripes during the 2nd quarter valued at $246,000. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. purchased a new stake in Pinstripes during the 2nd quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, Horizon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pinstripes during the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.79% of the company’s stock.
Pinstripes Holdings Inc operates a dining and entertainment concept restaurants. The company provides Italian-American food and beverage menu with bowling, bocce, and event space. It also offers private event options and catering services. The company is based in Northbrook, Illinois.
