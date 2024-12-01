Plotkin Financial Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 175,935 First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY)

Plotkin Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 175,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,417,000. First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers makes up approximately 6.2% of Plotkin Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Plotkin Financial Advisors LLC owned about 0.09% of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 20,326,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,203,528,000 after buying an additional 953,708 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 18.7% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,872,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,283,000 after purchasing an additional 1,084,117 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 5,796.9% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 6,803,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,823,000 after purchasing an additional 6,687,924 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 12.9% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,230,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,720,000 after purchasing an additional 596,099 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 5.2% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,209,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,717,000 after purchasing an additional 159,003 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ RDVY opened at $64.29 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $60.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.69. The stock has a market cap of $13.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 1.15. First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers has a 52-week low of $47.80 and a 52-week high of $64.63.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 26th were issued a $0.1912 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%.

The First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (RDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund tracks an index of 50 large-cap stocks with rising, high-quality dividends. RDVY was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

