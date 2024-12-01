Plotkin Financial Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 9,139 ProShares Ultra Dow30 (NYSEARCA:DDM)

Plotkin Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Dow30 (NYSEARCA:DDM – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 9,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $874,000. Plotkin Financial Advisors LLC owned 0.19% of ProShares Ultra Dow30 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. WealthShield Partners LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares Ultra Dow30 in the 2nd quarter valued at about $58,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in ProShares Ultra Dow30 in the 2nd quarter valued at about $219,000. Ground Swell Capital LLC acquired a new position in ProShares Ultra Dow30 in the 3rd quarter valued at about $272,000. Belvedere Trading LLC acquired a new position in ProShares Ultra Dow30 in the 3rd quarter valued at about $387,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in ProShares Ultra Dow30 by 9,457.9% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 10,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $977,000 after acquiring an additional 10,120 shares in the last quarter.

ProShares Ultra Dow30 Stock Performance

Shares of ProShares Ultra Dow30 stock opened at $107.22 on Friday. ProShares Ultra Dow30 has a one year low of $71.18 and a one year high of $107.53. The company has a market cap of $525.38 million, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.53.

ProShares Ultra Dow30 Company Profile

The ProShares Ultra Dow30 (DDM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones Industrial Average index. The fund provides 2x leveraged exposure to the price-weighted Dow Jones Industrial Average, which includes 30 of the largest and most stable US companies. DDM was launched on Jun 19, 2006 and is managed by ProShares.

