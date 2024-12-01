Plotkin Financial Advisors LLC Buys New Position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Plotkin Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 984 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $508,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of S&P Global during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. First Personal Financial Services purchased a new stake in S&P Global in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Sachetta LLC raised its position in S&P Global by 103.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 59 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new stake in S&P Global in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, HWG Holdings LP purchased a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SPGI. Oppenheimer raised their target price on S&P Global from $540.00 to $590.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on S&P Global in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $599.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on S&P Global from $600.00 to $585.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 25th. Raymond James lowered S&P Global from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on S&P Global from $540.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $571.31.

S&P Global Stock Performance

Shares of SPGI stock opened at $522.51 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $162.13 billion, a PE ratio of 46.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.18. S&P Global Inc. has a 52-week low of $407.69 and a 52-week high of $533.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $509.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $485.36.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $3.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.64 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.43 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 13.72% and a net margin of 25.80%. The business’s revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.21 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 15.24 EPS for the current year.

S&P Global Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 26th will be given a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 26th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.13%.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Ratings, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Mobility, S&P Dow Jones Indices, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions segments.

Further Reading

