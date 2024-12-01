Plotkin Financial Advisors LLC Buys New Stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY)

Plotkin Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 29,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,062,000. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF accounts for about 1.8% of Plotkin Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC now owns 7,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $763,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 13,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,373,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,229,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 53,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,117,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter.

SKYY opened at $121.98 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a PE ratio of 33.21 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.94. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF has a fifty-two week low of $81.24 and a fifty-two week high of $125.33.

The First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (SKYY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ISE Cloud Computing index. The fund tracks an index of companies involved in the cloud computing industry. Stocks are modified-equally-weighted capped at 4.5%. SKYY was launched on Jul 5, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.

