PodcastOne, Inc. (NASDAQ:PODC) Short Interest Update

PodcastOne, Inc. (NASDAQ:PODC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 51,100 shares, a drop of 21.7% from the October 31st total of 65,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 33,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

PodcastOne Stock Down 4.0 %

PODC stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.17. The stock had a trading volume of 37,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,189. PodcastOne has a twelve month low of $1.10 and a twelve month high of $2.70. The firm has a market cap of $53.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.48 and a beta of -2.48. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.59.

Get PodcastOne alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at PodcastOne

In other news, Director D Jonathan Merriman bought 17,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.71 per share, for a total transaction of $30,438.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 165,339 shares in the company, valued at $282,729.69. The trade was a 12.06 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 76,855 shares of company stock worth $133,178. 7.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About PodcastOne

PodcastOne, Inc operates as a podcast platform and publisher. The company offers its content to audiences through podcasting distribution platforms, including its website, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music, and others. It also produces vodcasts, branded podcasts, merchandise, and live events. In addition, the company builds, owns, and operates LaunchPadOne, a self-publishing podcast platform.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for PodcastOne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PodcastOne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.