Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. Acquires New Shares in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 26,918 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $7,484,000. Danaher comprises about 1.4% of Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Danaher in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America acquired a new stake in Danaher in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher in the third quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher in the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Price Performance

DHR stock opened at $239.69 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $254.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $259.44. The company has a market capitalization of $173.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.74, a PEG ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.85. Danaher Co. has a twelve month low of $215.68 and a twelve month high of $281.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Danaher Announces Dividend

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.14. Danaher had a net margin of 16.39% and a return on equity of 10.62%. The firm had revenue of $5.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.02 EPS. Danaher’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 7.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 27th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.61%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on DHR shares. UBS Group lowered their target price on Danaher from $309.00 to $305.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Danaher from $310.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. KeyCorp increased their price target on Danaher from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Danaher from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Danaher from $310.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Danaher currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $287.16.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

