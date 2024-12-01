Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. Acquires Shares of 23,217 Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 23,217 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,135,000. Valero Energy makes up 0.6% of Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in Valero Energy by 78.1% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 110,825 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $18,917,000 after acquiring an additional 48,613 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 242.2% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 41,165 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,026,000 after purchasing an additional 29,135 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 23.7% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 42,716 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,696,000 after purchasing an additional 8,198 shares during the period. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Valero Energy by 18.2% during the second quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,276 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS grew its position in Valero Energy by 44.7% during the second quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 89,790 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $14,075,000 after buying an additional 27,753 shares during the period. 78.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Valero Energy from $175.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Valero Energy from $173.00 to $141.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Valero Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $172.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Valero Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $169.00 to $123.00 in a report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $192.00 to $176.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Valero Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.86.

VLO stock opened at $139.08 on Friday. Valero Energy Co. has a one year low of $120.21 and a one year high of $184.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.47, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $136.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $145.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.57.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The oil and gas company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.16. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 13.07% and a net margin of 2.74%. The business had revenue of $32.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $7.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post 8.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 20th will be issued a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 20th. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is currently 38.39%.

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.

