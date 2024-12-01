Point72 Europe London LLP Makes New $1.46 Million Investment in Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS)

Point72 Europe London LLP bought a new stake in Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 260,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,461,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 262.8% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,371,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,039,000 after purchasing an additional 2,442,227 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in Shoals Technologies Group by 34.2% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 2,711,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,212,000 after acquiring an additional 690,344 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC increased its stake in Shoals Technologies Group by 938.3% during the third quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 2,251,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,629,000 after acquiring an additional 2,034,291 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its stake in Shoals Technologies Group by 19.4% during the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,533,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,602,000 after acquiring an additional 249,582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Shoals Technologies Group by 8,389.5% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,222,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,628,000 after acquiring an additional 1,208,082 shares during the last quarter.

Get Shoals Technologies Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SHLS shares. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Shoals Technologies Group from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Shoals Technologies Group in a research note on Monday, October 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. Northland Securities cut their target price on Shoals Technologies Group from $6.00 to $4.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Shoals Technologies Group in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Roth Mkm cut their target price on Shoals Technologies Group from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Shoals Technologies Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.31.

Shoals Technologies Group Trading Down 0.8 %

NASDAQ:SHLS opened at $5.22 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $870.17 million, a PE ratio of 26.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.97. Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.07 and a 12-month high of $17.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $102.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.86 million. Shoals Technologies Group had a net margin of 7.78% and a return on equity of 9.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Shoals Technologies Group news, CEO Brandon Moss purchased 22,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.55 per share, with a total value of $101,465.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 593,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,701,335. This represents a 3.90 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Shoals Technologies Group

(Free Report)

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions and components for solar, battery energy, and electric vehicle (EV) charging applications in the United States and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells system solutions for both homerun and combine-as-you-go wiring architectures, as well as offers technical support services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Shoals Technologies Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shoals Technologies Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.