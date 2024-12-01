Point72 Europe London LLP Takes Position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Point72 Europe London LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 8,793 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $679,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Addison Advisors LLC raised its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 127.7% during the third quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 337 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 47.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 454 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Cognizant Technology Solutions alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on CTSH. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Bank of America raised shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.47.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Price Performance

Cognizant Technology Solutions stock opened at $80.49 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.23. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 1 year low of $63.79 and a 1 year high of $82.41. The company has a market capitalization of $39.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.05.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The information technology service provider reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $5.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.99 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 17.08% and a net margin of 11.60%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 19th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 19th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.55%.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Profile

(Free Report)

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services, Health Sciences, Products and Resources, and Communications, Media and Technology.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.