Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Acquires New Position in DouYu International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:DOYU)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of DouYu International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:DOYU – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 551,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,968,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DOYU. Polunin Capital Partners Ltd purchased a new position in DouYu International in the 2nd quarter worth $3,526,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of DouYu International in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of DouYu International by 46.0% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 160,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,761,000 after purchasing an additional 50,531 shares during the period. BRIGHT VALLEY CAPITAL Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of DouYu International by 42.0% during the second quarter. BRIGHT VALLEY CAPITAL Ltd now owns 371,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,079,000 after purchasing an additional 109,768 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in DouYu International by 57.7% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,859,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,139,000 after buying an additional 680,659 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.86% of the company’s stock.

Get DouYu International alerts:

DouYu International Stock Up 14.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ DOYU opened at $11.44 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.28. DouYu International Holdings Limited has a 12 month low of $6.29 and a 12 month high of $20.17.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DouYu International ( NASDAQ:DOYU Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 12th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $142.01 million for the quarter. DouYu International had a negative net margin of 4.39% and a negative return on equity of 2.92%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. HSBC cut shares of DouYu International from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Hsbc Global Res downgraded DouYu International from a “hold” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th.

View Our Latest Research Report on DOYU

DouYu International Profile

(Free Report)

DouYu International Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform on PC and mobile apps that provides interactive games and entertainment live streaming services in the People’s Republic of China. Its platform connects game developers and publishers, professional eSports teams or players and eSports tournament organizers, advertisers, and viewers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOYU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DouYu International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:DOYU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DouYu International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DouYu International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.