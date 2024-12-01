Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Buys Shares of 116,272 Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 116,272 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,011,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd owned approximately 0.12% of Qorvo at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in QRVO. Maverick Capital Ltd. grew its position in Qorvo by 2.5% in the third quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 18,339 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,894,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Europe London LLP bought a new stake in Qorvo during the third quarter worth about $7,252,000. Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 19,061 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,969,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Qorvo during the 3rd quarter valued at about $700,000. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its position in Qorvo by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 4,145 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $428,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.57% of the company’s stock.

QRVO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Qorvo from $125.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Qorvo from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Qorvo from $115.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Qorvo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on Qorvo from $115.00 to $80.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.88.

In other Qorvo news, VP Gina Harrison sold 689 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.67, for a total transaction of $74,184.63. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 21,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,325,779.67. This trade represents a 3.09 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:QRVO opened at $69.05 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.06. Qorvo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $64.98 and a twelve month high of $130.99.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The semiconductor company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Qorvo had a positive return on equity of 13.81% and a negative net margin of 3.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.99 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Qorvo, Inc. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Qorvo, Inc engages in development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless, wired, and power markets. It operates through three segments: High Performance Analog (HPA), Connectivity and Sensors Group (CSG), and Advanced Cellular Group (ACG). The HPA segment supplies radio frequency and power management solutions for automotive, defense and aerospace, cellular infrastructure, broadband, and other markets.

