Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Buys Shares of 67,963 Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 67,963 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $16,751,000. Union Pacific comprises about 1.1% of Point72 Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cultivar Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Union Pacific in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in Union Pacific during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 3,250.0% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 134 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Fairscale Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the second quarter worth $31,000. 80.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on UNP shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Union Pacific from $265.00 to $262.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 25th. StockNews.com cut shares of Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $263.00 to $252.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 25th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $280.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $260.00 to $255.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $259.80.

Union Pacific Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of UNP opened at $244.66 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $240.12 and its 200 day moving average is $238.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. Union Pacific Co. has a 12-month low of $218.55 and a 12-month high of $258.66. The company has a market capitalization of $148.33 billion, a PE ratio of 22.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.06.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.78 by ($0.03). Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.33% and a return on equity of 41.79%. The company had revenue of $6.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.51 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 9th will be paid a $1.34 dividend. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 9th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is currently 49.22%.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Featured Articles

