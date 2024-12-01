Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Grows Stake in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Free Report) by 1,864.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,958 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,007 shares during the quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Roku were worth $4,327,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP raised its position in shares of Roku by 126.1% during the third quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 1,535,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,646,000 after buying an additional 856,401 shares during the last quarter. JAT Capital Mgmt LP increased its holdings in Roku by 470.2% in the 3rd quarter. JAT Capital Mgmt LP now owns 540,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,359,000 after acquiring an additional 445,777 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Roku by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,570,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,087,824,000 after purchasing an additional 244,793 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Roku by 645.3% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 221,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,278,000 after purchasing an additional 191,831 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Roku by 1.3% during the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 12,716,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $762,096,000 after purchasing an additional 159,785 shares in the last quarter. 86.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ROKU has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Guggenheim upgraded Roku from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Bank of America upped their price objective on Roku from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Roku from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Roku from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Roku from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Roku has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.62.

NASDAQ:ROKU opened at $69.03 on Friday. Roku, Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.33 and a twelve month high of $108.84. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.36.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.29. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Roku had a negative net margin of 4.42% and a negative return on equity of 7.22%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($2.33) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Roku, Inc. will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Roku news, CFO Dan Jedda sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.33, for a total transaction of $75,330.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 54,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,087,933.11. This trade represents a 1.81 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Matthew C. Banks sold 8,693 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.44, for a total transaction of $621,027.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $518,940.16. This represents a 54.48 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 90,240 shares of company stock valued at $6,729,582. Corporate insiders own 13.98% of the company’s stock.

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform in the United states and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Devices. Its streaming platform allows users to find and access TV shows, movies, news, sports, and others. The Platform segment offers digital advertising, including direct and programmatic video advertising, media and entertainment promotional spending, and related services; and streaming services distribution, such as subscription and transaction revenue shares, and sale of premium subscriptions and branded app buttons on remote controls.

