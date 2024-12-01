Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Has $3.34 Million Stock Position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd reduced its position in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) by 95.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,476 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 642,424 shares during the quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $3,340,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BABA. First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Alibaba Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 139.3% during the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 359 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners raised its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 155.0% in the 3rd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 255 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Highline Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Alibaba Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors own 13.47% of the company’s stock.

Alibaba Group Stock Performance

NYSE:BABA opened at $87.37 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $209.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 0.35. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 1 year low of $66.63 and a 1 year high of $117.82.

Alibaba Group ( NYSE:BABA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 15th. The specialty retailer reported $15.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $13.19. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 8.98% and a return on equity of 12.28%. The firm had revenue of $236.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $239.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.82 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 8.44 earnings per share for the current year.

BABA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America increased their price objective on Alibaba Group from $106.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Alibaba Group from $88.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 19th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $137.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Loop Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.07.

Alibaba Group Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

