Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Purchases New Stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 25,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,983,000. Eli Lilly and Company accounts for approximately 1.6% of Point72 Hong Kong Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 9.8% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 3,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,200,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the period. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 40.6% in the 2nd quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $830,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 109.4% during the 2nd quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 2,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,438,000 after purchasing an additional 1,407 shares during the period. Finally, Bank & Trust Co bought a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the 2nd quarter worth about $11,133,000. Institutional investors own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Eli Lilly and Company alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Eli Lilly and Company

In other news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $803.38, for a total transaction of $723,042.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,402,522.40. This represents a 14.11 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company Price Performance

Shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock opened at $795.35 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $851.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $870.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $755.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.98, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.43. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1-year low of $561.65 and a 1-year high of $972.53.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($0.34). Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 71.08% and a net margin of 20.48%. The firm had revenue of $11.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.10 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 13.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Company Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. Eli Lilly and Company’s payout ratio is 56.22%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LLY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America cut their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,150.00 to $1,100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Barclays reduced their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,025.00 to $975.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,000.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $1,106.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Eli Lilly and Company to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,007.94.

Read Our Latest Report on LLY

Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile

(Free Report)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.