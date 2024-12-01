Poste Italiane S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:PITAF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Poste Italiane S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:PITAFGet Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,468,700 shares, a decline of 22.4% from the October 31st total of 4,470,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 11,562.3 days.

Shares of PITAF remained flat at $14.11 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.56. Poste Italiane has a 1-year low of $13.45 and a 1-year high of $14.11.

Poste Italiane S.p.A. provides postal, logistics, and financial and insurance products and services in Italy. It operates in four segments: Mail, Parcels and Distribution; PostePay Services; Financial Services; and Insurance Services. The Mail, Parcels and Distribution segment offers mail, parcel, and logistics management services, as well as engages in the activities of the distribution network.

