Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Shares Acquired by CreativeOne Wealth LLC

CreativeOne Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 46.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,973 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,893 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $754,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Swedbank AB lifted its position in Prologis by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 5,002,274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $561,805,000 after acquiring an additional 420,687 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its position in shares of Prologis by 36.1% during the second quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 162,990 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,305,000 after purchasing an additional 43,235 shares in the last quarter. Sunflower Bank N.A. purchased a new position in shares of Prologis in the third quarter valued at $249,000. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Prologis by 118.7% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 37,992 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,947,000 after purchasing an additional 20,623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new stake in Prologis during the 2nd quarter worth $973,000. 93.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Prologis Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of Prologis stock opened at $116.78 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.28, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.08. Prologis, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.11 and a twelve month high of $137.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $118.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $118.74.

Prologis Dividend Announcement

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. Prologis had a return on equity of 5.34% and a net margin of 39.08%. Prologis’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th were paid a $0.96 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 16th. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. Prologis’s payout ratio is currently 116.01%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Prologis from $138.00 to $131.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $132.00 price objective (down previously from $142.00) on shares of Prologis in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Prologis from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $124.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Prologis from $132.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Prologis from $142.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Prologis currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.25.

Prologis Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2024, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

