Public Sector Pension Investment Board Has $5.85 Million Stock Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,308 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $5,852,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HON. Capital Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the second quarter valued at approximately $392,478,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 24,683.3% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 948,704 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,961,070,000 after buying an additional 944,876 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities USA LLC raised its position in shares of Honeywell International by 1,147.0% during the third quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 626,071 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $129,415,000 after acquiring an additional 575,865 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 12.4% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,950,562 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $630,086,000 after acquiring an additional 325,272 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Honeywell International by 3.9% in the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 8,365,840 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,786,449,000 after acquiring an additional 310,807 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HON opened at $232.93 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $216.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $209.99. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52-week low of $189.66 and a 52-week high of $242.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $151.46 billion, a PE ratio of 26.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.03.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. This is a boost from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is 52.19%.

HON has been the topic of a number of research reports. Baird R W downgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 3rd. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Honeywell International from $215.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Honeywell International from $235.00 to $233.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 25th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $241.45.

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

