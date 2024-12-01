Public Sector Pension Investment Board Has $6.10 Million Stock Holdings in Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board reduced its stake in Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 174,957 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 5,100 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned 0.21% of Trinity Industries worth $6,096,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Trinity Industries by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,842 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Trinity Industries by 5.1% during the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,771 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Trinity Industries by 85.6% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,017 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Trinity Industries by 1.4% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 36,223 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Trinity Industries by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,197 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares during the last quarter. 86.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Susquehanna lowered Trinity Industries from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, October 21st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Trinity Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Trinity Industries in a research note on Monday, November 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of NYSE TRN opened at $37.70 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of 18.39 and a beta of 1.39. Trinity Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.40 and a fifty-two week high of $38.69. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $35.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.39, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The transportation company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. Trinity Industries had a net margin of 5.31% and a return on equity of 14.57%. The business had revenue of $798.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $696.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. Trinity Industries’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Trinity Industries, Inc. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 15th were issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. Trinity Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.63%.

Trinity Industries, Inc provides rail transportation products and services under the TrinityRail name in North America. It operates in two segments, Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, and Rail Products Group. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment leases freight and tank railcars; originates and manages railcar leases for third-party investors; and provides fleet maintenance and management services.

