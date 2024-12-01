Public Sector Pension Investment Board Sells 2,400 Shares of American States Water (NYSE:AWR)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lessened its position in shares of American States Water (NYSE:AWR – Free Report) by 2.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 79,471 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,400 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in American States Water were worth $6,619,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AWR. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of American States Water by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 845,936 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $61,389,000 after purchasing an additional 6,372 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of American States Water by 5.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 450,788 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,714,000 after buying an additional 24,042 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in American States Water by 205.5% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 440,598 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,974,000 after buying an additional 296,361 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in American States Water by 3.3% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 418,688 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,873,000 after buying an additional 13,276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in American States Water by 107.1% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 381,981 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,815,000 after acquiring an additional 197,556 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.24% of the company’s stock.

American States Water Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSE AWR opened at $85.31 on Friday. American States Water has a 52 week low of $66.03 and a 52 week high of $87.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $84.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.95.

American States Water Dividend Announcement

American States Water ( NYSE:AWR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $161.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.00 million. American States Water had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 19.26%. American States Water’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that American States Water will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.4655 per share. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. American States Water’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.63%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of American States Water from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

About American States Water

(Free Report)

American States Water Company, through its subsidiaries, provides water and electric services to residential, commercial, industrial, and other customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Water, Electric, and Contracted Services. The company purchases, produces, distributes, and sells water, as well as distributes electricity.

